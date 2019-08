The hot weather means fire danger across the Bay Area is at a high. Jodi Hernandez reports.

The hot weather means fire danger across the Bay Area is at a high.

In Contra Costa County, firefighters on Wednesday were building a line of defense in the event of a big fire.

Firefighters hope the North Orinda shaded fuel break, which stretches from Tilden Park in Berkeley all the way to Lafayette, will create a line of defense and give them a fighting chance to save homes if a wind-fueled breaks out.

NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez has more in the video report above.