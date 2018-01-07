NBC Bay Area's Vianey Arana previews the first major storm of 2018 that will bring widespread rain and gusty winds to the region.

A soggy start to 2018 will continue for the Bay Area as a new storm system is slated to bring widespread downpours and gusty winds beginning late Sunday and extending through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The incoming storm has prompted a flash flood watch in the North Bay near the burn scar areas left behind following the devastating October wildfires as well as triggered a wind advisory for every Bay Area county excluding Solano County, according to the NWS.

Conditions will turn cloudy beginning Sunday before some showers arrive by the afternoon and late evening hours, according to forecasters. Heavier rain and stronger winds will kick in early Monday and last through late Tuesday. The wet weather is expected to taper off by Wednesday morning.

Rainfall totals could top out anywhere from two to four inches in the hills and higher elevations, according to the NWS. Santa Rosa and Napa could pick up anywhere from two to three inches, San Francisco is forecasted to accumulate 1.5 to two inches, San Jose is expected to receive one to 1.5 inches, and East Bay cities such as Concord and Livermore are forecasted to collect anywhere from one to two inches.

The flash flood watch in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties will go into effect at 12 p.m. Monday before expiring at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS. Deluges of rain could trigger debris flows, mudslides and flash flooding, especially in the areas surrounding wildfire burn scars.

The wind advisory, which is also in effect from 12 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, was issued because sustained winds could settle between 20 to 30 mph while gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph, according to the NWS. The blustery conditions could topple trees and power lines as well as making driving difficult in some areas.