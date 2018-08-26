Five people were arrested and an officer was injured late Saturday night after a fight broke out at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, according to police.

The incident started when park security confronted unruly patrons, Vallejo police Lt. Michael Nichelini said. Vallejo officers at the park called for backup after family members interjected themselves into the altercation and made things worse, he said.

The call prompted a heavy response, including Vallejo police and the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and its helicopter.

Five suspects were booked on charges of interfering with an officer in the line of duty and causing a disturbance. Three of the five also were charged with participating in a riot, police said.