Five Missing Kayakers Rescued in Tomales Bay: CHP

The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division is advising all Tomales Bay visitors take the appropriate safety measures after they rescued five kayakers Saturday.

Upon arrival, they were told that five kayakers had initially been separated from a group of 15.

The Sonoma County Sheriff helicopter arrived at the scene and assisted with the search and after a short period of time, all kayakers were reunited.

CHP officials shared the rescue on Facebook writing, "Please bring a cellphone with you when enjoying the outdoors so you have communication in the event you need help."