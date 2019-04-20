Five Missing Kayakers Rescued in Tomales Bay: CHP

The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division is advising all Tomales Bay visitors take the appropriate safety measures after they rescued five kayakers Saturday.
A CHP helicopter was on patrol when Marin County Fire Department dispatchers reported missing kayakers in the area.
Upon arrival, they were told that five kayakers had initially been separated from a group of 15.
The Sonoma County Sheriff helicopter arrived at the scene and assisted with the search and after a short period of time, all kayakers were reunited.
CHP officials shared the rescue on Facebook writing, "Please bring a cellphone with you when enjoying the outdoors so you have communication in the event you need help."