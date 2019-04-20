Five Missing Kayakers Rescued in Tomales Bay: CHP - NBC Bay Area
Five Missing Kayakers Rescued in Tomales Bay: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 26 minutes ago

    Golden Gate Division Air Operations
    A CHP helicopter was on patrol when Marin County Fire Department dispatchers reported missing kayakers in the area. (April, 20,2019)

    The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division is advising all Tomales Bay visitors take the appropriate safety measures after they rescued five kayakers Saturday.

    A CHP helicopter was on patrol when Marin County Fire Department dispatchers reported missing kayakers in the area.

    Upon arrival, they were told that five kayakers had initially been separated from a group of 15.

    The Sonoma County Sheriff helicopter arrived at the scene and assisted with the search and after a short period of time, all kayakers were reunited.

    CHP officials shared the rescue on Facebook writing, "Please bring a cellphone with you when enjoying the outdoors so you have communication in the event you need help."

