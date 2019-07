Five penguins graduate from 'fish school' at the San Francisco Zoo 7 Gardens. (July, 27. 2019)

Five 10-week-old Magellanic penguins have graduated from "fish school" on Saturday.

Two male penguins named JP and Spartacus and three female penguins named Poppy, Annabelle and one that has yet be named, waddled their way to their permanent home on Penguin Island at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens.

The program was meant to help the penguins who were enrolled at five weeks of age, learn how to eat, swim and socialize with caretakers.