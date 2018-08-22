House Fire in San Jose Misplaces Five People, Two Dogs

Five people and two dogs were misplaced Wednesday morning after a two-alarm fire destroyed their residence in San Jose.

The blaze started around 8:30 a.m. at Singletary Avenue and Chapman Street, according to Capt. Mike Elgort. It was deemed a second alarm when San Jose Fire Department arrived due to the amount of smoke and reports of people trapped inside.

The home's five occupants, all adults, had managed to get out safely along with their dogs. No one was injured by the fire, but Animal Control was called to the scene because the dogs started fighting outside the house, officials said.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control about 30 minutes later and prevented spread to the other homes. But the first home sustained moderate to heavy damage and is uninhabitable, Elgort said.

Officials said the mail house had several items stored inside and wanted to remind people that a hoarding situation is unsafe. The amount of items are a fire hazard and it can be difficult for firefighters to enter and exit the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.