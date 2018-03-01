Five-Year-Old Girl Dies in Crash Near Concord - NBC Bay Area
Five-Year-Old Girl Dies in Crash Near Concord

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    File image.

    A 5-year-old girl died at a hospital after a crash on Kirker Pass Road near Concord this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The crash was reported at 8:39 a.m. on Kirker Pass Road in the area of Hess Road, just outside of Concord city limits.

    Officers arrived and found that a 2006 Dodge SUV had gone off the roadway and overturned down an embankment, CHP officials said.

    Four people were inside, including a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl. The 5-year-old was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where she was pronounced dead, according to the CHP.

    The 6-year-old boy was taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland with minor to moderate injuries, while the 27-year-old man driving the Dodge and his 21-year-old female passenger — the mother of both children — were taken to John Muir Medical Center with minor injuries, CHP officials said.

    Child safety seats "were not used properly or at all" in the Dodge, CHP officials said.

    Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, which occurred during rainy weather in the area, according to the CHP.

    The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Contra Costa CHP office at (925) 646-4980.

