Intermittent flaring occurred at the Chevron Richmond Refinery Thursday morning, according to Chevron.

The flaring did not prompt any shelter-in-place orders, according to Chevron.

"We apologize for any concern this has caused our neighbors," a statement from Chevron read.

Chevron indicated that the flaring was an isolated incident and the refinery remains open.

Residents concerned about air quality in Richmond are encouraged to check real-time data online.