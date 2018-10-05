 Fleet Week Brings Ship Tours and Air Shows to San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

Fleet Week Brings Ship Tours and Air Shows to San Francisco

14 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
San Francisco Fleet Week festivities bring ship tours, music, air shows and of course, the Blue Angels to the city.

Take a look at some of the highlights.
More Photo Galleries
Serena Suffers Loss at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Rennsport VI: It's Porschepalooza on the California Coast
Connect With Us
AdChoices