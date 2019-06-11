Flex Alert Issued For Voluntary Energy Conservation in California

Getty Images Fie photo

High temperatures prompted the California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO) to issue a statewide Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s how you can help:

• Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use.

• Consumers can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 4p.m.and after 10 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.

Because of widespread heat, the ISO anticipates energy demand reaching a peak of 42,800 megawatts (MW) Tuesday evening

The ISO’s service territory serves about 80 percent of California’s electricity consumers and a small portion of Nevada

For more electricity conservation tips, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website.

Conservation Tips