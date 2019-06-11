Flex Alert Issued For Voluntary Energy Conservation in California - NBC Bay Area
Flex Alert Issued For Voluntary Energy Conservation in California

By NBC Bay Area

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    High temperatures prompted the California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO) to issue a statewide Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

    Here’s how you can help:

    • Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use.

    • Consumers can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 4p.m.and after 10 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher. 

    Because of widespread heat, the ISO anticipates energy demand reaching a peak of 42,800 megawatts (MW) Tuesday evening

    The ISO’s service territory serves about 80 percent of California’s electricity consumers and a small portion of Nevada

    For more electricity conservation tips, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website.

    Conservation Tips

    1. Set thermostat at 78° or higher and turn off, if away
    2. Cool with fans and draw drapes
    3. Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
    4. Use major appliances in morning or late evening

