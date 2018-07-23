Flex Alert Issued for Tuesday and Wednesday Amid Heat Wave - NBC Bay Area
Flex Alert Issued for Tuesday and Wednesday Amid Heat Wave

California and most of the western U.S. are being asked to conserve electricity on Tuesday and Wednesday due to high temperatures

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 23 minutes ago

    A Flex Alert has been issued by the California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO) for Tuesday and Wednesday due to high temperatures across the region. 

    The alert calls for California residents and most of the western U.S to conserve electricity from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. during these days. Flex Alerts are issued when the electricity grid is overtaxed due to high temperatures, the ISO said.

    In some parts of the Bay Area, temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach into upper 90s, according to forecasters.

    Other factors such as limited natural gas supplies, high wildfire risks and fewer electricity imports also contribute to the Flex Alert warning.

    To help conserve electricity over the next few days, the ISO asks customers to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and use fans to cool homes.

    They also advise homeowners to use major appliances in the morning or late evening and turn off lights and appliances that aren’t necessary.

    More information about Flex Alerts can be found on the California ISO’s website.

