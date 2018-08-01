Flood Barriers in Place on Folsom Street in San Francisco

Some San Francisco neighborhoods are bracing for possible flooding. Folsom Street near 17th Street is an area that’s seen flooding in the past. For the third year in a row, workers have installed flood barriers. This year, homes and businesses there are also eligible to receive city funding allowing them to retrofit their properties. A strike team this year is on call in case any flooding problems arise. (Published 3 hours ago)

Some San Francisco neighborhoods are bracing for possible flooding. Folsom Street near 17th Street is an area that’s seen flooding in the past. See More