Flooding forces the closure of multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 280 near Highway 87 in San Jose. (May 16, 2018)

Flooding has prompted the closure of all but one lane of southbound Interstate 280 and the connector to Highway 87 in San Jose Wednesday morning, according to the CHP.

Caltrans said the floodwater was actually groundwater that had pooled on the roadway because pumps were not on to remove the water.

Crews are in the process of draining the makeshift lake that has formed on the side of the freeway.

The far left lane of southbound Interstate 280 is still open, but the other lanes are blocked. Motorists are not able to transfer to Highway 87.

The impacted lanes will closed "for the next few hours," the CHP tweeted at 7:39 a.m.

Further information was not available.