Flooding Closes Multiple Lanes of Southbound I-280, Highway 87 Connector in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Flooding Closes Multiple Lanes of Southbound I-280, Highway 87 Connector in San Jose

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Flooding Closes Multiple Lanes of Southbound I-280, Highway 87 Connector in San Jose
    NBC Bay Area
    Flooding forces the closure of multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 280 near Highway 87 in San Jose. (May 16, 2018)

    Flooding has prompted the closure of all but one lane of southbound Interstate 280 and the connector to Highway 87 in San Jose Wednesday morning, according to the CHP.

    Caltrans said the floodwater was actually groundwater that had pooled on the roadway because pumps were not on to remove the water. 

    Crews are in the process of draining the makeshift lake that has formed on the side of the freeway.

    The far left lane of southbound Interstate 280 is still open, but the other lanes are blocked. Motorists are not able to transfer to Highway 87.

    The impacted lanes will closed "for the next few hours," the CHP tweeted at 7:39 a.m.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices