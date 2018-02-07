Flooding Forces Closure of Oakland Coliseum DMV Office - NBC Bay Area
Flooding Forces Closure of Oakland Coliseum DMV Office

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Flooding and roof damage forced officials to close the Oakland Coliseum Department of Motor Vehicles office on Wednesday morning. (Feb. 7, 2018)

    The flooding was spotted Wednesday morning when employees arrived for work, the spokesperson said. It is not exactly clear what triggered the flooding.

    The flooding was spotted Wednesday morning when employees arrived for work, the spokesperson said. It is not exactly clear what triggered the flooding.

    Footage from the scene captured water leaking out of doors at the office, which is located at 501 85th Ave. in the East Bay city.

    The DMV will still honor scheduled appointments at nearby field offices, according to the spokesperson.

    People are encouraged to visit nearby DMV locations in Oakland (5300 Claremont Ave.), Hayward (150 Jackson St.), San Mateo (425 N. Amphlett Blvd.), Walnut Creek (1910 N. Broadway) and San Francisco (1377 Fell St.).

