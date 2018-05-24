For the second time in about one week, a makeshift lake has formed on southbound Interstate 280 and the Highway 87 connector in San Jose, leading to lane closures.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, two right lanes of southbound Interstate 280 and the connector to Highway 87 were blocked by the flooding.

Caltrans crews are en route to fix the pump intended to clear the groundwater from the impacted area.

Commuters should expect to see delays in the area, the California Highway Patrol warned. It is not clear when the lanes and connector will reopen.

Investigative Risky Food Handling Practices Threaten Public Health

Last Wednesday, water accumulated in the same area on the freeway, leading to the closure of three lanes of southbound Interstate 280 and the connector to Highway 87 at one point.

Further information was not available.