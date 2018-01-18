Fog Reduces Visibility on Bay Area Bridges

The California Highway Patrol has issued fog advisories for the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, San Mateo Bridge and Dumbarton Bridge Thursday morning due to visibility concerns. Bob Redell reports.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, use their low-beam headlights or fog lights if they have them, follow the lines on roads, and use hazards in extremely foggy areas. Drivers should not use their high-beam headlights.

Around 5 a.m., visibility had dropped to 1.25 miles in San Carlos and Mountain View, 1.75 miles in Santa Rosa, two miles in San Francisco, 2.5 miles in Livermore and three miles in San Jose.

The fog will stick around through the morning commute as showers arrive in the North Bay and San Francisco by 8 a.m., according to forecasters. By 11 a.m., showers will move south to bring precipitation to the East Bay. South Bay showers will kick in during the early afternoon hours.

On and off showers across the Bay Area will continue through Thursday evening.



