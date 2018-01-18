Fog Reduces Visibility on Bay Area Bridges - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fog Reduces Visibility on Bay Area Bridges

By Bob Redell

Published at 5:28 AM PST on Jan 18, 2018 | Updated at 6:10 AM PST on Jan 18, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fog Reduces Visibility on Bay Area Bridges

    The California Highway Patrol has issued fog advisories for the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, San Mateo Bridge and Dumbarton Bridge Thursday morning due to visibility concerns. Bob Redell reports.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

    The California Highway Patrol issued fog advisories for the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, San Mateo Bridge and Dumbarton Bridge early Thursday due to visibility concerns.

    Drivers are reminded to slow down, use their low-beam headlights or fog lights if they have them, follow the lines on roads, and use hazards in extremely foggy areas. Drivers should not use their high-beam headlights.

    Around 5 a.m., visibility had dropped to 1.25 miles in San Carlos and Mountain View, 1.75 miles in Santa Rosa, two miles in San Francisco, 2.5 miles in Livermore and three miles in San Jose. 

    The fog will stick around through the morning commute as showers arrive in the North Bay and San Francisco by 8 a.m., according to forecasters. By 11 a.m., showers will move south to bring precipitation to the East Bay. South Bay showers will kick in during the early afternoon hours. 

    On and off showers across the Bay Area will continue through Thursday evening.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices