A Lufthansa flight from Germany circled San Francisco International Airport for 30 minutes Friday afternoon before being able to land at Oakland International Airport to refuel.

Flight 454 from Frankfurt, Germany was scheduled to arrive at SFO at 1:20 p.m. but dense foggy conditions in the area prevented the aircraft from landing.

According to SFO spokesperson, Doug Yakel, after the plane refueled at Oakland International Airport, it took off and made its way back to SFO and landed just before 4 p.m.

Passengers from the flight were able to exit the aircraft at SFO and were directed to Gate G-101 for customs.