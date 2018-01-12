Foggy Conditions Causes Lufthansa Flight to Circle San Francisco International Airport for 30 Minutes - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Foggy Conditions Causes Lufthansa Flight to Circle San Francisco International Airport for 30 Minutes

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 4:34 PM PST on Jan 12, 2018 | Updated at 8:12 PM PST on Jan 12, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Foggy Conditions Causes Lufthansa Flight to Circle SFO for 30 Minutes

    A Lufthansa flight from Germany circled San Francisco International Airport for 30 minutes Friday afternoon before being able to land at Oakland International Airport to refuel. Christie Smith reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 12, 2018)

    A Lufthansa flight from Germany circled San Francisco International Airport for 30 minutes Friday afternoon before being able to land at Oakland International Airport to refuel. 

    Flight 454 from Frankfurt, Germany was scheduled to arrive at SFO at 1:20 p.m. but dense foggy conditions in the area prevented the aircraft from landing. 

    According to SFO spokesperson, Doug Yakel, after the plane refueled at Oakland International Airport, it took off and made its way back to SFO and landed just before 4 p.m. 

    Passengers from the flight were able to exit the aircraft at SFO and were directed to Gate G-101 for customs. 

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices