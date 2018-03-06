Have you seen a platinum-blond, spiky-haired guy at your local restaurant? If so, it’s likely you’ve crossed paths with Food Network personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri.

People in the Bay have reportedly spotted the Santa Rosa native as he films for the new season of his series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in the Bay Area.

He tweeted Wednesday that he was "Keepin it local and checking out some new Bay Area #DDD spots this week."

So far, he’s been spotted at Scolari’s in Alameda, which serves the famous Impossible Burger, which has no meat. Instead, wheat, potato protein, coconut fat and plant-based protein. This has many wondering if this “impossible” dish will make it on the Food Network.

Fieri has also been spotted at El Paseo in Mill Valley.