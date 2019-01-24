Kevin Durant was not present at Warriors practice Wednesday night in Washington.

Don't worry. He had a great excuse.

Durant wasn't practicing because he had somewhere to be: the official opening of College Track at the Durant Center, a new facility in his hometown of Prince George's County, Maryland, aimed at helping low-income and underserved students enroll and graduate from college.

The new state-of-the-art facility will offer students the academic, financial, and social-emotional resources to embolden their college and career goals. It's opening comes a year after Durant announced a personal 10-year, $10 million commitment to Prince George's County.

"When my foundation partnered with College Track last year, we said from day one we wanted it to live inside a facility we could develop for Prince George’s County,” Durant said. “The opening of the Durant Center is truly a dream come true for me and my family.”

Community outreach has been a priority for Durant throughout his NBA career, but even more so in recent years. Last June, he was awarded the 2017-18 Season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award after pledging more than $13 million to numerous organizations with a dedicated emphasis on education.

The grand opening coincided with Golden State's trip to the nation's capital, as the Warriors put their eight-game winning streak on the line against the Wizards on Thursday.