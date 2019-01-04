Warriors fans line up at the Fox Theater in Oakland to attend a free party hosted by Steph Curry. (Jan. 4, 2019)

Hundreds of Golden State Warriors fans flocked to Oakland's Fox Theater on Friday for a free party and concert hosted by star Steph Curry.

Curry said the event, which ignited and set Dub Nation on a frenzy to get tickets ahead of the concert, celebrates his 10 years of playing for the Warriors in Oakland.

The defending NBA champions after this season are set to relocate from Oracle Arena in Oakland and into the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Curry first announced "A Concert For The Town" on Wednesday with a post on Instagram. The concert with special guests was preceded by a pop up store at 472 Ninth St. in Oakland. Hundreds of tickets were given away to fans who visited the pop up shop.

The events are part of the release Friday of Curry's sixth signature shoe with Under Armour, with a "colorway" honoring the Fox Theater's marquee.

Bay City News contributed to this story.