Forecast: Off-and-On Rain Continues Wednesday

After widespread rain soaked the Bay Area Tuesday, more wet weather is in store Wednesday — this time in the form of scattered showers.

The off-and-on rain and possible thunderstorms will stick around for most of the day before tapering off in the evening, NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds will be 10 to 20 mph.

The Bay Area's highest elevations, such as Mount Hamilton and peaks in the North Bay, are expected to pick up some snow.

Over in the Sierra, a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday. Holiday travelers should expect to face major delays due to the snowy conditions.

Thanksgiving Day in the Bay Area will be sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds will be 5 to 15 mph. The chance of rain is 20 percent.

Another storm is expected to slam the region late Saturday night into Sunday.