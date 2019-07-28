Forecast: Sizzling Sunday Inland, But Much Cooler Monday

Despite some patchy fog and mist in areas to start the morning, we are expecting a spike in temperatures by midday into the afternoon with valleys seeing 90s and 100s and warm 70s-80s closer to the bay and coast. Meteorologist Rob Mayeda has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Relief from the heat is on the way.

While a heat advisory remains in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday for the inland East Bay as well as parts of the South Bay and North Bay, temperatures are expected to drop considerably starting Monday, according to weather officials.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda said that a stronger sea breeze will soon kick into high gear, dropping inland temperatures into the low 80s to start the workweek.

In the meantime, people in the eastern half of the Bay Area will still have to contend with mid to upper 90s and possibly some 100s to end the weekend.

Livermore is expected to lead the Bay Area at 100 degrees Sunday afternoon, Mayeda said. Antioch and Morgan Hill are slated to reach 98 degrees. San Jose and Napa are expected to peak at 90 degrees.

Spots along the San Francisco Bay and the coast will be significantly cooler. San Francisco is slated to check in at 70 degrees. Santa Cruz could top out at 76 degrees. Traditionally cool Half Moon Bay is only expecting a high of 67 degrees.