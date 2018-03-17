SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former San Francisco 49er, Eric Reed, was one of the first players to kneel in solidarity with teammate Colin Kaepernick in 2016 in support of Black Lives Matter.

Now that he is a free agent, he believes protesting is the reason why he has not been picked up by any team.

"The notion that I can be a great signing for your team for cheap, not because of my skill set but because I've protested systemic oppression, is ludicrous," Reid tweeted Thursday. "If you think is [sic], then your mindset is part of the problem too."

Reid explained that he doesn't believe it is the General Managers who want to see him out, but the National Football League owners.

"People who know football know who can play," he continued. "People who know me, know my character."

According to NY Daily News, Reid knew that protesting could have a negative effect to his career. He reportedly stated, "I would say I understand that's a possibility and I'm completely fine with it. The things that I've done, I stand by, and I've done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I'm fine with whatever outcome happens because of that."



