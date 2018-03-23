Former 49er, Raider Aldon Smith Arrested Again in SF

Former San Francisco 49er and Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith was arrested again in San Francisco on Friday.

Smith allegedly violated a court order by contacting the victim of a March 3 domestic violence incident.

Smith turned himself in after San Francisco police issued a warrant.

According to SFPD, the agency's Special Victims Unit investigators obtained information that Smith violated a domestic violence restraining order stemming from the March incident. A warrant was issued and the department worked with Smith's legal counsel to arrange a date for Smith surrender himself. "Smith surrendered himself to SVU investigators and will be processed for the warrant and three counts of misdemeanor violation of a protective/stay away order," SFPD said.



The Raiders released the troubled edge rusher after an alleged domestic violence incident in a San Francisco residence earlier this month, according to police.

Smith previously cooperated with a reported domestic violence incident in February 2017, NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

One month later, Smith told reporters he had "done nothing wrong" after being released from San Francisco Police Department headquarters where he was temporarily detained for public intoxication. Smith was a passenger in an SUV that crashed into an unmarked police car. Smith's girlfriend, who was driving the SUV, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

He previously played with the San Francisco 49ers before being released in 2015 following an arrest. One day before his dismissal, police said Smith hit a parked car while under the influence of alcohol in Santa Clara.

Smith didn't play in the first nine games of the 2014 season because he was found to be in violation of the league's substance abuse policy and personal conduct policy, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Smith also "pleaded no contest to counts of possessing illegal assault weapons and for driving under the influence from a 2013 incident," NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

