Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana knows an opportunity when he sees one, and one of the largest growing industries is cannabis.

The Hall of Famer joined former CEO of Yahoo Carol Bartz and invested in Caliva, a San Jose-based weed dispensary and delivery service, raising $75 million in funding, the company said Thursday.

Caliva provides delivery service across the Bay Area and sells its own brand of products of marijuana buds, vape pens, edibles and other CBD and THC extracted products.

Bartz will serve on the company's board of direction, according to CEO Dennis O'Malley.

In a statement, Montana said that he hopes the company will bring "quality health and wellness products that can provide relief to many people and can make a serious impact on opioid use or addiction."

Expert are still waiting to see whether medical marijuana will have any effect on the opioid crisis.

The latest annual report from Eaze, a California marijuana delivery service, found that its 71 percent of its surveyed consumers said thye reduced or stopped their over-the-counter pain treatment.