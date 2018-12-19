Former Bills QB Nathan Peterman Signs With Raiders: Report

Quarterback Nathan Peterman #2 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 2018 NFL regular season has just two weeks remaining, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden has reportedly brought in another quarterback.

The QB in question? Former Bills signal-caller Nathan Peterman, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

The Raiders currently have two quarterbacks on the roster (Derek Carr and AJ McCarron), but none on the practice squad. That's where is appears Peterman will land after AJ McCarron's wife had a baby last night, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Peterman briefly supplanted Tyrod Taylor as Buffalo's starter last year, before throwing five interceptions in the first half of his lone start. He then won the Bills' job out of training camp this year -- beating out McCarron, who then was traded to the Raiders -- but lost it after completing 5 of 18 passes for 24 yards in a 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

The Pittsburgh product threw two interceptions in a relief appearance after Josh Allen was hurt in Week 6. Peterman threw three more in his last start with the Bills in a 41-9 loss to Khalil Mack's Chicago Bears in Week 9.

Peterman was cut one week later.

He ended his Bills career with three touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 52.3 percent completion percentage. Of the NFL QBs who have started at least four games and attempted at least 100 passes since 1980, Peterman (four starts, 130 attempts) owns the worst interception percentage (9.23 percent).