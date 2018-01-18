Layisha Clarendon played with the Golden Bears during their Final Four run in 2013. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former Cal women's basketball player Layshia Clarendon has sued the university alleging she was sexually assaulted by an Athletic Department employee.

The lawsuit, first reported by ESPN, says Clarendon was sexually assaulted by Mohammed Muqtar, a longtime member of the UC Berkeley Athletic Department. The assault occurred in 2009, during Clarendon's freshman year, when Muqtar, 61, invited her back to his apartment, according to the suit filed in Alameda County Superior Court.

The university responded Thursday, saying it is reviewing the lawsuit and that "Layisha holds a special place in our history, and we are saddened to hear of the allegations that came to light on Wednesday."

Muqtar is listed on the Cal Athletics website as the assistant director of student services.

Clarendon, who hails from San Bernardino, had a decorated four-year career with the Golden Bears, winning numerous honors on the court and in the classroom.

Here's the full statement from Cal:

"The University has received the complaint and is in the process of reviewing it. Our department policy states that once anyone in Cal Athletics is made aware of any instance or allegation of a violation of University policy involving a coach, staff member or student-athlete, those matters are referred to the appropriate departments on campus responsible for investigating them. Athletics does not have its own specific conduct process nor does it investigate allegations or cases on its own, but follows the University’s policy and works in concert with campus professionals who are responsible for those areas.

"All university staff are also required to complete sexual harassment and sexual violence prevention training, and those programs have increased in recent years. Cal Athletics is and will always be committed to fostering a culture where everyone feels safe, welcome and respected. We encourage anyone who is feeling distressed or troubled to contact the PATH to Care Center and other campus resources.

"Layshia holds a special place in our history for her contributions to Cal women’s basketball both on and off the court and we are saddened to hear of the allegations that came to light on Wednesday."