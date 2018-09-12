A 16-year-old boy who used to play football at De La Salle High School in Concord has been found guilty of raping a female student from neighboring Carondelet High School after a homecoming dance house party last year, according to a report.

Tuesday's ruling from a Contra Costa County judge included a 10-second piece of audio the victim record on her phone using Snapchat, according to the Mercury News. In that snippet, the victim, who was 17 at the time of the crime, can be heard repeatedly telling the defendant "No, please stop!"

According to the Mercury News, De La Salle High School issued the following statement after Tuesday's verdict: "It is our obligation and commitment to respect the privacy of the individuals involved. While we will not comment on the outcome, let us make ourselves clear: At De La Salle High School, we expect and demand respect for all persons."

The newspaper also reported that a second teenage boy who attended nearby Ygnacio Valley High School pleaded guilty this past July to his role in the attack, namely to charges of forced oral copulation and felony sexual battery. He was sentenced to a maximum of nine years behind bars.