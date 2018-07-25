 Former Eddie Murphy Granite Bay Estate on the Marker for $10M - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Former Eddie Murphy Granite Bay Estate on the Marker for $10M

By Diana San Juan

10 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Do you wish you could live like a movie star? Well, if you have $10 million, you can! Eddie Murphy’s former estate in Granite Bay is up for grabs and though it might be a little over budget for some, these pictures have everyone wishing they could live the life of the rich and the famous.

The 12,600-square-foot house features 10 bedrooms suites, 14 bathrooms and a garage for nine cars. Not only does it fulfill anyone’s basic needs, the home comes with a full gym, arcade and movie theater. Not to mention, a 5,200-square-foot guest house, tennis and basketball courts and a grand swimming pool.

Its location gives a great view through every window of the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Sacramento skyline.
More Photo Galleries
Photos: Trump Chicken Bobbing About the Bay
Corpse Flower Blooms Again in San Francisco
Connect With Us
AdChoices