Former FBI Director James Comey to Speak in San Francisco on His New Book, 'A Higher Loyalty' - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Warriors Can't Pull Off Sweep of Spurs
BayArea-Earth-Week-Desktop
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Former FBI Director James Comey to Speak in San Francisco on His New Book, 'A Higher Loyalty'

By Bay City News

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former FBI Director James Comey to Speak in San Francisco on His New Book, 'A Higher Loyalty'
    Getty Images
    Copies of Former FBI Director James Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty." (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

    Former FBI Director James Comey will speak at the Curran in San Francisco Monday night at a sold-out engagement highlighting his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership."

    The book details the events of Comey's service as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. Among other things, Comey oversaw the FBI's investigation of a controversy involving then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's email. He was dismissed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

    Comey's speaking event begins at 7 p.m. at the Curran, 445 Geary St., and is sold out.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices