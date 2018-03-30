Matt Barnes Calls on Kings, Warriors to Rally for Clark

Former NBA player Matt Barnes is calling on two of his former teams — the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors — to come to a rally for Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was fatally shot by Sacramento police. (Published 2 hours ago)

The purpose of the rally, scheduled for noon Saturday, is to call for more accountability when it comes to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Clark. The rally will start at Cesar Chavez Plaza on I Street in Sacramento.

In an interview with USA Today following Thursday's funeral, which Barnes attended, he called on his former teammates from both teams to join him at the rally. Barnes was a veteran leader when he played on both teams.

"I'm a father to African American boys. I walk these streets growing up and just tired of seeing this on the news," Barnes said after the funeral.

Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police officer on March 18. Police believe he was a burglary suspect and was armed at the time of the shooting. But investigators only found a cellphone near Clark.

The shooting is under investigation by both the Sacramento police and Sacramento District Attorney's Office. The State Attorney General's Office is holding an independent investigation as well.