Bill Clinton, James Patterson Make Book Tour Stop in SJ

Former President Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson made a stop at SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday night to discuss their novel "The President is Missing." Ian Cull reports. (Published Thursday, June 28, 2018)

Former President Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson made a stop at SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday night to discuss their novel "The President is Missing."

The event, which drew a crowd of about 2,000, was part of a tour in connection with the publication of the book released June 4. Clinton and Patterson are making stops across North America to discuss their unique collaboration, offering candid insights into their process and research, as well the timely and alarming issues the novel raises about the world.

Former President Bill Clinton and best-selling author James Patterson made a stop at SAP Center in San Jose to discuss their novel "The President is Missing." (June 28, 2018)

Photo credit: Jennifer Gonzalez/NBC Bay Area

Clinton and Patterson said the novel shows the importance of building cyber-security infrastructure and added that their fictional protagonist president and the surrounding plot can teach a thing or two to Americans.

"The President is Missing" marks the first time a U.S. president has collaborated with a bestselling novelist on a work of fiction.

Find more information about the book here.