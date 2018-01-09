Former Vice President Joe Biden made an appearance in San Francisco on Tuesday night, speaking about one of the hardest years of his life and addressing the current political climate in the U.S. Ian Cull reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

Former Vice President Joe Biden made an appearance in San Francisco on Tuesday night, speaking about one of the hardest years of his life and addressing the current political climate in the U.S.

Biden appeared at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of his American Promise Tour. He spoke about his book, his late son Beau and what he hopes the American people will do in the coming years.

An estimated 450 people greeted the former VP in a sit-down discussion with former Homeland Security Secretary and current University of California President Janet Napolitano. He dove into his new book, which details a year of hope and hardship.

"He was the finest man I've ever known, and his brother and sister share that view as well," Biden said of his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

Biden wrote about balancing and living up to his responsibilities that year as his eldest child battled the debilitating disease. He said he wanted to detail his son's life and help those who've lost a loved one.

"They're part of you; they never go away. Never go away," Biden said. "The time will come when the memory of that beloved person you lost will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye. That's when you know you can make it."

Biden also shared anecdotes from his time in the White House, how he and President Barack Obama had a deep friendship and how his mom and son helped convince him to accept the vice presidential nomination.

What Biden was not asked and didn't address was whether he has future plans to run for president.

Tuesday's stop was Biden's only public event on the tour. When he was asked about the current political climate, he said, "Get to know the opposition, get to know people. Once you know someone and their problems, it's hard to not like them and show them respect."