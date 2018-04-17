Fossils 15 Million Years Old Found at Calaveras Dam Rebuild

Fossils estimated to be 15 million years old were found in Alameda County where Calaveras Dam is being rebuilt. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Workers at the site south of Fremont uncovered about 1,500 fossils of undersea creatures that were buried beneath tons of rocks and soil being moved for the dam retrofit.

A UC Berkeley lab worker shows a fossil found at a construction site near Calaveras Dam in Alameda County. (April 17, 2018)

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

A lab at UC Berkeley was overhauled to study the ancient treasures. Students with tiny drills are working with the delicate fossils to separate the bones and shells from

stubborn layers of stone.

A species of whale, previously unknown, is among the most exciting of the discoveries.