Four-Alarm Fire Dangerously Burning in San Francisco

A four alarm fire is currently burning in San Francisco's Castro District, authorities report.

According to San Francisco Fire Department, the fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the 456 block of Castro Street in San Francisco. The fire began burning in a three-story residential over commercial building and it has spread two at least one more building.

Two people were injured, but only one of them was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

It is still unsure what caused the damage and exactly how many people have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.