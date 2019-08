A fire in Vallejo spread to at least two homes Tuesday. (Aug. 13, 2019)

Fire crews on Tuesday were battling a four-alarm brush fire that spread to at least two homes and prompted evacuations in Vallejo, according to fire officials.

The blaze ignited near Hanns Park at about 5:55 p.m. and was burning near Creekview Drive, Vallejo Fire Department officials said. Twenty homes on Creekview were evacuated.

The fire had scorched about 10 acres as of Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

Cal Fire was providing aerial support.

No further details were immediately available.