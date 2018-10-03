Four East Bay Phone Stores Robbed in an Hour: Police

Police in the East Bay are looking for two men who robbed four cell phone stores within one hour on Tuesday night.

Two adult men entered an AT&T store around 5:40 p.m. on Ignacio Valley Road in Concord and stole a number of cell phones on display, according to police. The two then left and did the same thing at a Sprint store nearby.

About 20 minutes after they left the Sprint store, police said they believe the pair of suspects also robbed the Verizon store on Oakland Grove Road.

Concord police later later learned that Pleasant Hill police were also looking for robbers at an AT&T store on Monument Boulevard. The suspects robbed the fourth store 10 minutes after the third one, according to police.

Just last month, three suspects stole approximately $6,000 worth of cell phones at a T-Mobile store in Concord.

Anyone with information about the suspects in the robberies is urged to call Concord police at (925) 671-3333.