Four Raiders Players to Watch Sunday vs. Browns

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Jon Gruden reacts on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

The Raiders are 0-3. Y’all know how they got here, with blown halftime leads and an inability to finish offensive drives or games. There’s also a pass-rush issue, created by the trade of you-know-who.

Getting off the schneid remains Sunday’s primary objective regardless of any ancillary storyline, namely Hue Jackson returning to Oakland leading the Cleveland Browns.

Here are four Raiders to watch Sunday against the upstart Browns.

DE Arden Key: The rookie edge rusher is getting better. He was fooled often early on by shifts and misdirection, but he is holding up better in recent weeks. Key is being used as a situational pass rusher, with all the talent to excel at this level.

He has had two quarterback hits in each of the last two games, showing he’s close to making a big play. The Browns have lackluster talent at offense tackle, meaning this could be the week Key breaks out.

“He’s getting better,” head coach Jon Gruden said. “Obviously the heat and altitude in Denver was tough on any rookie. That’s an experience of a lifetime. Then, at Miami in that heat was a very good experience for him. He got some good pressure. I thought he made some good effort plays. We expect him to get home, hopefully soon.”

S Reggie Nelson: Fans don’t like Reggie Nelson. Haven’t for some time.

He’s excellent at diagnosing plays and running coordinator Paul Guenther’s system, though he has been out of position at costly times. Erik Harris is coming on strong, so it’s vital Nelson plays well against the Browns.

“I watched tape last year. I watched the tape this year and I said this before with Reggie. Reggie didn’t cost us a game here or a game there,” Guenther said. “There are 11 guys out there. Reggie is a veteran guy, he knows what to do. Obviously, Erik Harris played some in there so like I said before I’m rolling these guys through. I’m trying to put them in the best positions to utilize their skillset.

“Reggie is a guy that gets a lot of heat. I don’t understand totally why because there’s 11 guys that put this thing together. I’m all for playing the best guys, trust me. I don’t care if they are a 13-year pro or rookie player. If they are the best guys that we have available right now that’s what’s going to happen.”

WR Amari Cooper: Amari Cooper wasn’t a primary target against the L.A. Rams. Then he was against the Denver Broncos. Then he wasn’t against the Miami Dolphins.

That isn’t how truly elite receivers should mosey through the year. Production may wane, but they have to dominate matchups. Cooper must do that to get a contract extension worthy of top wideouts.

Cooper will have some tough matchups against the Browns, but must fight through it, be steadily available and make big plays against the Browns secondary.

Even if Jared Cook or Jordy Nelson or Martavis Bryant have favorable matchups, Cooper must be available. He must stand out.

RT Donald Penn: The veteran missed most of Sunday’s game being evaluated for a concussion. The Raiders suffered as a result. There is no quality backup waiting in the wings, and Penn must fare well and fare better against an often confusing Browns defense.

Penn allowed three total pressures, including one sack, against the Dolphins. Genard Avery will regularly be coming off the Penn’s edge – Kolton Miller will have to bear the task of handling Myles Garrett -- and he needs to handle business well while the Raiders offer Miller help.

There were some questions about Penn handling the right tackle spot. He must answer them by protecting well Sunday against the Brown.