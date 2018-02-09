Free-Agent Pryor Could Return to Raiders

Will Terrelle Pryor return to the Raiders?

The former Oakland quarterback — who found new life in the NFL when he transformed into a wide receiver in 2015 — is a free agent this offseason. Now, at least one analyst is speculating Pryor could return to the East Bay as a pass catcher instead of a passer.

Adam Thompson, who writes for Sportsline, this week handicapped the landing spots for the top veteran free-agent wideouts, including Pryor. He puts the odds of Pryor returning to Oakland as 6-1, behind Cleveland and Washington (each at 3-1).

Pryor appeared in 15 games with the Raiders from 2011-2013 as a quarterback, compiling a 3-7 record as a starter while throwing for seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

But he transformed into a wide receiver with the Browns in 2015, and in 2016 had a huge year, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four TDs. He turned that into a one-year deal in Washington worth $6 million, but his production plummeted in an injury-shortened season. In 2017, Pryor caught just 20 passes for 240 yards and one TD.

While the Raiders certainly will be looking for wide receiver help this offseason — and the 6-foot-6 Pryor could be a nice addition if his ankle injury is fully healed — Thompson projected his most likely landing spot to be in Cleveland, where he has friends and had success with head coach Hue Jackson.

A point against Pryor coming back to Oakland could be the Gruden connection. Pryor played in Washington for head coach Jay Gruden, with little success. No doubt Jay and Jon Gruden, now coaching Oakland, have talked. It seems unlikely Pryor would get rave reviews. Pryor at times was very frustrated by his use in Washington. In one game against the Eagles early in the season, Pryor questioned his future with the team after not getting to play in the first half.

For now, at least, it seems the odds against Pryor returning to Oakland are long.



