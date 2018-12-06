Free Cheesecake Day Sparks Chaos Across the United States

Arlington police say they arrested a man who was involved in a struggle at the Cheesecake Factory and refused to leave.

The Cheesecake Factory offered free slices of cheesecake on Wednesday, and the feverish response got out-of-hand in several cities across the U.S. including those the Bay Area.

More than 100 DoorDash delivery drivers stood outside the restaurant in Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara causing part of the mall's parking lot to close off.

Hundreds of DoorDash delivery drivers stood outside Valley Fair Mall's Cheesecake Factory Wednesday waiting for their free cheesecake. (Dec. 5, 2018)

Photo credit: Silicon Valley Voice

Things for even crazier in Virginia, Arlington County Police responded to the Clarendon location of the national chain, in the 2900 block of Clarendon Boulevard, after 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a crowd and double-parked cars.

According to police, a crowd formed inside the restaurant as customers and delivery drivers for the food delivery service DoorDash clamored to pick up orders.

Police said a customer was asked to leave but refused, prompting police to try to physically remove him from the restaurant. A struggle ensued, and the man was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital for observation.

The man, who police did not immediately identify, will be charged with disorderly conduct.

A post on social media showed the scene inside the restaurant.

At about 1 p.m., police received a dispatch for a fight in progress at the restaurant, ARLnow.com reported. Officers did not find a fight when they arrived.

The Cheesecake Factory announced they would give away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake on Wednesday when customers ordered through the DoorDash app. The delivery fee was waived.