3 Shot Along Southbound Interstate 280 in San Francisco: CHP

A freeway shooting shut down southbound Interstate 280 in San Francisco for just under four hours Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, which occurred around 3 a.m. near the Alemany Boulevard exit, according to the CHP. Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time.

Shots were fired into what was described as a black Cadillac Escalade carrying five people, according to the CHP. Three people inside the vehicle were hit by gunfire. Either one of the victims or someone else in the car drove the victims to a local hospital.

It is also not clear if the shooting was random or targeted.

CHP officials reported that the victims did not provide them with extensive information, but based on the investigation, it appears as though the shots were fired at the Escalade from another vehicle.

All southbound lanes of the freeway reopened just before 7 a.m. after officers wrapped up their investigation.

Further information was not available.