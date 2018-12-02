Freeze Warning Issued For Parts of North Bay, East Bay

Get ready for a chilly start to the work week, with early Monday morning temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s in most places in the Bay Area. Scattered clouds are expected throughout the day, with temperatures reaching into the 50s. Forecaster Vianey Arana has your Microclimate Forecast. (Published Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018)

A freeze warning for valleys in the North Bay and the East Bay, as well as the southern Salinas Valley, will be in effect from about 3 a.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said Sunday night.

A freeze warning means that sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely.

Temperatures are expected to dip to 27 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit in the North Bay valleys, 28 to 32 in the East Bay valleys, and from 25 to 32 in the southern Salinas Valley.

These temperatures will kill many crops, landscape plants and other sensitive vegetation. These temperatures can also damage unprotected pipes and other plumbing. Cover plants and exposed pipes with blankets, towels or other coverings if possible. In addition, make sure animals can either come inside or use some sort of warm shelter.