Freeze Warning Issued For Parts of North Bay, East Bay - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Freeze Warning in Parts of North, East Bay
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Freeze Warning Issued For Parts of North Bay, East Bay

By Bay City News

Published Dec 2, 2018 at 10:31 PM | Updated at 11:48 PM PST on Dec 2, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Forecast: Chilly Start to Work Week

    Get ready for a chilly start to the work week, with early Monday morning temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s in most places in the Bay Area. Scattered clouds are expected throughout the day, with temperatures reaching into the 50s. Forecaster Vianey Arana has your Microclimate Forecast. (Published Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018)

    A freeze warning for valleys in the North Bay and the East Bay, as well as the southern Salinas Valley, will be in effect from about 3 a.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said Sunday night.

    A freeze warning means that sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely.

    Temperatures are expected to dip to 27 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit in the North Bay valleys, 28 to 32 in the East Bay valleys, and from 25 to 32 in the southern Salinas Valley.

    These temperatures will kill many crops, landscape plants and other sensitive vegetation. These temperatures can also damage unprotected pipes and other plumbing. Cover plants and exposed pipes with blankets, towels or other coverings if possible. In addition, make sure animals can either come inside or use some sort of warm shelter.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices