By BCN

Published 14 minutes ago

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Frozen due to cold weather below zero degrees Celsius covered a flat expanse of grassland in the Arjuna Temple area, Dieng Kulon Village, Batur District, Banjarnegara on July 2, 2019. (Photo by Dasril Roszandi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    A freeze warning has been issued for late Thursday night through mid-Friday morning for part of the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

    The warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Friday for Santa Rosa and Napa and surrounding areas, including Marin County.

    Weather officials said temperatures may drop to the mid 20s to near 30. Isolated areas may see temperatures in the low 20s.

    In addition, a frost advisory has been issued parts of the East Bay and South Bay. The advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and lasts until 9 a.m. Friday for areas around Concord, Livermore, San Jose and Gilroy.

    Weather officials said temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Isolated areas may see temperatures in the upper 20s.

