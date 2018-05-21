Fremont Appoints Its First Female Police Chief - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fremont Appoints Its First Female Police Chief

By Bay City News

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Mattress For Your Sleep Style
    Fremont PD
    Fremont's new police chief, Kim Petersen.

    The Fremont Police Department has its first female police chief, the department announced Monday morning.

    Kimberly Petersen will be the city's seventh police chief. She has served in the department for 22 years and was a captain for the last five and a half years, and was appointed as chief by City Manager Fred Diaz.

    Petersen recently implemented the Mobile Evaluation Team, which partners police officers with clinicians to help community members who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

    "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this extraordinary team of people who dedicate their lives to protecting the city of Fremont," Petersen said in a statement.

    Petersen received her bachelor's degree in human biology from Stanford University and a master's in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.

    Former police Chief Richard Lucero in March announced his retirement effective July 25 after working in the department for 31 years.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices