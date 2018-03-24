Fremont Fire officials are working to rescue an elderly man trapped in a well on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the elderly man fell about 26 feet down the well full of water at approximately 10 a.m. The man is currently conscious but has a long list of medical conditions.

The incident occurred at Driscoll and Mission Streets in Fremont at an older farm residence – the man in the well is thought to be the original landowner.

Officials say they should be able to rescue the man soon.

