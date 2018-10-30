Falsework Installation to Shut Down Interstate 680 in Fremont: Caltrans - NBC Bay Area
East Bay

Falsework Installation to Shut Down Interstate 680 in Fremont: Caltrans

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 36 minutes ago

    Caltrans
    Interstate 680 in Fremont will be shut down for two consecutive nights so crews can install falsework.

    Caltrans will shut down Interstate 680 in Fremont for two nights while crews install falsework for the new Sheridan Bridge.

    The freeway closures will begin Tuesday night from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will resume Wednesday from 2 to 4 a.m.

    I-680 will be closed before the Sheridan overcrossing and traffic will be detoured from the Andrade off-ramp all the way to Mission Road southbound.

    Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

    Traffic fines are doubled within construction zones, Caltrans said.

