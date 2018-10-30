Interstate 680 in Fremont will be shut down for two consecutive nights so crews can install falsework.

The freeway closures will begin Tuesday night from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will resume Wednesday from 2 to 4 a.m.

I-680 will be closed before the Sheridan overcrossing and traffic will be detoured from the Andrade off-ramp all the way to Mission Road southbound.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

Traffic fines are doubled within construction zones, Caltrans said.