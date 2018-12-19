Fremont Man Wanted in Deadly Weed Deal Arrested in Texas

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after they were shot while driving in Fremont late Tuesday night, causing their vehicle to crash into the side of a house, police said. Robert Handa reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018)

A suspect of a shooting in Fremont that left one person dead and another hospitalized earlier this month has been arrested in Texas, according to police.

Fremont resident Christian Kelling, 21, was taken into custody last Wednesday in Pflugerville, Texas, where he escaped to two days after he alledgely shot two people while they were driving in Fremont on Dec. 4 in the 34000 block of Torrington Court, Fremont police said Wednesday.

The shooting occured during a marijuana sale, police investigation found. Police said some sort of dispute took place, prompting Kelling to fire several rounds at the victims' vehicle as it fled.

After reviewing the City’s Community Cameras, police found a 2013 Honda Civic linked to Kelling traveling on "most direct route from the scene of the shooting to the nearest freeway," police said.

Officers arrived and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of the vehicle, which had crashed into the home at the corner of Chaucer Drive and Torrington Court, according to police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet being released. Witnesses reported a second male running away from the scene and he was located nearby with gunshot wounds, but they were not life-threatening, police said.

Based on police investigation, officers discovered that Kelling had fled to Texas to avoid capture.

The Lone Star U.S. Marshal Fugitive Apprehension Unit searched the home in Texas where Kelling took refuge and discovered a loaded semi-automatic firearm, additional magazines, a sound suppressor, ammunition, a large quantity of cash and suspected marijuana.

Kelling was charged in Alameda County on one count of homicide and one count of attempted homicide, according to Fremont police.

Bay City News contributed to this report.