Fremont Officer Heroically Rescues Driver From Burning Wreck

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 21 minutes ago

    Courtesy of Beth Koenig
    A Fremont police officer rescues a driver from a burning SUV Saturday. (July 22, 2019)

    A Fremont police officer made a daring rescue Saturday night when a person became trapped in a burning, overturned SUV, the police department said.

    Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Curtner Road with one person trapped inside the car, police said.

    Officer Trzewieczynski took quick lifesaving measures to safely get the driver out of the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames.

    The 28-year-old driver was transported to a trauma center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers are investigating if alcohol and speed were a factor in the collision.

