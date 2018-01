Fremont police work the scene where a detective was injured while investigating a stolen vehicle. (Jan. 17, 2017)

A Fremont detective was injured Wednesday while investigating an occupied stolen vehicle in Hayward, according to the Fremont Police Department.

At about 2:20 p.m., two female suspects were taken into custody on or near Mission Boulevard in Hayward, police said. The injured detective and one injured suspect were taken to hospitals.

No other injuries and no outstanding suspects were reported.

No further details were available.