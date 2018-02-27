Fremont Police Find About 30 Empty Alcohol Bottles, Open Container in Driver's Vehicle - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Shelter in Place in Pittsburg
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fremont Police Find About 30 Empty Alcohol Bottles, Open Container in Driver's Vehicle

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    Getty Images
    File image

    A driver found on the side of a road in Fremont was arrested Monday after an officer spotted roughly 30 empty bottles of alcohol and one open container in his vehicle, according to police.

    The officer found the 48-year-old man around 11:45 a.m. pulled over in the area of Mission Boulevard and northbound Interstate 680, police said.

    He was standing unsteadily next to the vehicle, saluting at drivers whizzing by, according to police. The vehicle's trunk was open and several items were sprawled across the ground.

    An officer concerned for the man's safety stopped to offer assistance, according to police. The officer smelled alcohol on the man and noticed that the man was slurring his words.

    The man, who said he had stopped because his tire was flat after striking a curb several days before, admitted that he had consumed "several drinks" prior to coming to a stop on the side of the road, according to police.

    He was arrested for driving under the influence and later booked into the Santa Rita Jail, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices